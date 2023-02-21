CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.-
6 people were affected by an avalanche on Colchuck Peak southwest of Leavenworth on February 19.
According to the Northwest Avalanche Center three members of the group are suspected of being buried in the snow. Another sustained injuries and was evacuated by search and rescue.
Rescue efforts are ongoing in the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
