Avalanche warnings in Kittitas County, are you prepared?

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - This past weekend's storm brought heavy snow to the Cascades creating a high avalanche risk to parts of Kittitas County.
Kittitas County Sheriff's Office wants to spread the word about avalanche awareness and preparation.
Winter recreators have an important tool for avalanche preparation and awareness. This tool was originally brought to them by the loss of a Washington State Trooper in an accident last year.
On February 8, 2021, Washington State Trooper and long-time Kittitas County resident Steve Houle was caught and buried in an avalanche while snow-biking in the French Cabin Creek area, north of Cle Elum. Deputies from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers with Kittitas County Search and Rescue rode into the steep, remote backcountry where Steve’s riding partner showed them what happened. After hours of searching with probes and canines, Trooper Houle’s body was recovered and escorted home to his family.
According to KCSO, in the aftermath of their tragic loss, the Houle family joined in a generous partnership with KCSR to purchase and erect four Avalanche Beacon Boards for the heavily used Sno-parks at French Cabin Creek, Cooper River, 29 Pines, and Crystal Springs Sno-parks. The boards were completed and installed last month.
The seasonal Beacon Boards will be taken down at the end of April and reinstalled each winter.
It is solar-powered and activates automatically when it senses nearby motion. Using a lighted display, they show winter recreation users whether their avalanche beacon is transmitting properly.
The boards also direct users to updated avalanche conditions and forecasts from the Northwest Avalanche Center and also remind them of basic avalanche safety practices and equipment.
Each of the donated Beacon Boards reads, “In Memory of Steve Houle – WSP 1168” memorializing Steve’s badge number with the Washington State Patrol.
Both KCSR and the Houle family hope these boards and Steve’s memory will raise awareness of avalanche hazards and the steps winter recreators can take to stay safe when in slide-prone areas.
For the most current avalanche conditions and forecasts, visit the Northwest Avalanche Center at nwac.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.