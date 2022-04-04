Avalanche warnings in Kittitas County, are you prepared?

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&