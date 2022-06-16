Avelo Airlines offers inflation-relief discount on flights

PASCO, Wash. —
In response to rising inflation, Avelo Airlines has announced a 50% discount on nonstop flights from Pasco to Hollywood Burbank Airport, the most popular airport in Los Angeles.
“Avelo offers a more convenient and affordable alternative for visiting Southern California’s attractions, the great outdoors or visiting friends and relatives,” said Courtney Goff, the airline’s communications manager.
Avelo Airlines flies from Pasco to Hollywood Burbank Airport three days a week; Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
You can book discounted flights online through June 23, with no blackout dates for travel through November 9. Use promo code HALFOFF to activate the discount.
“This significant discount is our way of making travel easier and more affordable amidst skyrocketing inflation,” said the airline’s chairman and CEO, Andrew Levy. “Our purpose is to Inspire Travel by helping our Customers save money so they can travel more. By offering 50% off our already low fares, we want to help travelers continue to explore exciting destinations, create new memories, and reconnect with family and friends during this economically challenging time.”
