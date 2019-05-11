Aviation group offers free flights to mothers

RICHLAND, WA - Today the Ninety-Nines, a woman-based airplane group gave mothers and their teens a chance to go up in a plane and see the Tri-Cities from above.

This free event was held at the Richland Airport. It gave those who attended a hands-on experience of what it's like to fly their own plane.

Dozens came out to experience the flight, some for the very first time.

"It's my first time in a plane like that so it was really neat," says Michelle Golchuk. "I thought it would be fun to just go up there and just kind of have a girls thing and get the experience."

The goal of today's event was to get more people interested in aviation careers because of the current shortage of pilots.

The Ninety-Nines are hoping to host this event again in the future to make it a yearly event.