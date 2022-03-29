WASHINGTON - Springtime is here and that means more animals are out and about, which can be dangerous on our local roadways.
"We advise drivers to certainly be alert, there are times of day when larger animals are out particularly dawn and dusk," said Summer Derrey a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation. "I just had a conversation with our maintenance crews up on Snoqualmie pass, they usually see more wildlife in the early morning hours."
Elk and deer are very social and tend to travel in groups.
"If you see one animal, they usually travel in herds so there's usually more," said Derrey.
Washington State Patrol highly encourages people to look ahead while driving.
"Try to be not distracted at all when you're driving," said Trooper Chris Thorson from the Washington State Patrol. "I know we talk about this a lot but we don't think about animals. Pay attention always look down the roadway, look at what's in front of you."
One of the easiest ways to avoid a collision with an animal is driving the speed limit.
"Be really careful in wood-lined areas like on single and double laned areas up in the woods," said Trooper Thorson.
Derrey also says driving in the middle lane of the highway can help give you extra time to slow down.
"If its a 3 lane section like there are in sections of I-90, that'll give you just a little bit more response time," said Derrey. "Of course gradually brake do not swerve, if its a smaller animal do not worry about it, just keep going. If you are close to hitting a large animal just gently ease onto your brake again do not swerve because there is usually other cars around you and that can cause even more damage."
To help control where animals cross interstates, the Department of Transportation built an over-crossing and multiple under-crossings for wildlife to cross safely along I-90.
Derrey said this significantly decreased animal collisions over the past several years.
However, if you do still hit an animal, Trooper Thorson says to pull over to a safe place and call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.