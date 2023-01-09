Avoid Dollar General in Umatilla after car crashes into building

UMATILLA, Ore. - Numerous agencies responded to a 'complex accident' in Umatilla after a vehicle hit the Dollar General on 6th Street, according to the Irrigon Fire Department. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, Umatilla County Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation were all on scene.
The URFPD is reporting massive damage to the Dollar General's critical infrastructure. The public is asked to avoid the sidewalk and parking stalls on 6th St. The fire protection district says it cannot stress enough the importance of staying away from the building.
Construction crews will continue to assess the damage and board up the building before the day is over, according to the URFPD.
"We would also like to say THANK YOU," said the URFPD on social media. "While we had MANY onlookers, it was pleasant to see everyone keeping their distances and not getting in the way of emergency crews, while they mitigated the complex incident."
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
