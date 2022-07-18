Avoid getting heat exhaustion or heat stroke this summer

YAKIMA, WA - While being in summer and enjoying the sunshine, it's very important to stay hydrated in hot temperatures.
Water makes up 60% of the human body, that's why keeping up with your daily water intake is essential.
The U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine recommends men should be drinking 3.7 liters of water a day and women should drink 2.7, that's at least 11 cups of water for both.
"It's important to not just drink water," said Elizabeth Tikriti a Physician Assistant for Yakima Valley Urgent Care. "You want sports drinks too because those have the electrolytes in them."
When speaking with Capt. Ron Fryer from Benton County Fire District 1, he told me he always tries to make sure his firefighters are drinking enough water.
"If you're thirsty," said Capt. Fryer. "You're already behind the curve."
Tikriti told me during excessive heat, if you're not drinking enough fluids and staying hydrated you might end up getting heat exhaustion or even worse heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion usually comes with muscle weakness, excessive sweating, nausea, and vomiting.
Heat stroke is when your body's internal temperature reaches over 103 and can cause hallucinations. Heat stroke can also lead to death if untreated.
Capt Fryer told me throughout his years as a firefighter, he has seen heat exhaustion come on rapidly with his coworkers while fighting a fire.
"We had a firefighter that was on the line of a working brush fire and this person became nauseated and kind of disoriented and so we pulled this person off the line for an evaluation and we found out this person wasn't sweating at all but red and skin," he said. "I think her temperature was around 104."
When I spoke to Tikriti about the experience Capt. Fryer had told me with a female firefighter...
"With it being that bad she probably did have at least heat exhaustion but headed on her way to heat stroke," she said.
If someone is feeling unwell because of the heat, Tikriti told me you always want to take it seriously.
"Absolutely take it seriously," said said. "The key with these conditions is you have to kind of pre-plan. Once you're having those symptoms it's hard, you can't really, you're kind of playing catch up. If you can pre-hydrate, you're going to be in much better shape."
Firefighters use the buddy system to make sure everyone is okay, and Capt. Fryer recommends people should also do the same thing.
"That's what we need to do as the general public, keep an eye on each other... I've got your back you've got mine," said Capt Fryer.
Tikriti also told me older people and children tend to get heat exhaustion easier, so coaches can also help athletes avoid getting these conditions by having their practices at earlier times in the morning when it's cooler.
