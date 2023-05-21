KENNEWICK, Wash.- 

UPDATE 5:21 p.m.

Jenna Kochenauer, a PIO with Benton County Fire District 1, said the fire is between 10-15 acres.  Officials are asking spectators and drivers to stay away.

According to Fire Chief Chad Michael, a house caught fire in the area due to flyer debris. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

According to a tweet by Benton County Fire District 1, BCFD 1 and Kennewick Fire are responding to a fire in Zintel Canyon in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Police Department has blocked off a section of South Vancouver Street between 7th and 8th Avenue.

BCFD 1 requests for citizens to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.