KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE 5:21 p.m.
Jenna Kochenauer, a PIO with Benton County Fire District 1, said the fire is between 10-15 acres. Officials are asking spectators and drivers to stay away.
According to Fire Chief Chad Michael, a house caught fire in the area due to flyer debris.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
According to a tweet by Benton County Fire District 1, BCFD 1 and Kennewick Fire are responding to a fire in Zintel Canyon in Kennewick.
The Kennewick Police Department has blocked off a section of South Vancouver Street between 7th and 8th Avenue.
BCFD 1 requests for citizens to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
