AWB's 3rd Annual Manufacturing Week Bus Tour

RICHLAND, WA -$59 billion, that's how much the manufacturing industry contributed to Washington's economy in 2017.

This week the Association of Washington Business from Olympia is traveling around the state and kicking off its 3rd Annual Manufacturing Week Bus Tour, in an effort to celebrate Washington's manufacturers.

In the Tri-Cities there are over 8,000 jobs available in the manufacturing sector.

"If you ate a french fry it came from here, if you used a CD-ROM it came out of PNNL," says Kris Johnson, AWB President. "If you've gone through an airport lately and had to do the airport scanner that was invented at PNNL so we make some amazing things right here in the Mid-Columbia."

Manufacturing jobs across Washington state are fewer today than they were in the 90's. Overall, the sector is down by 21.5%.

Locally, Johnson says we have the second largest concentration of manufacturing jobs in eastern Washington.

The tour is making stops at local companies like Plastic Injection Molding in Richland to highlight the people that work there and the products these companies make.

"I think there's a misconception that manufacturing isn't alive in our state but boy it's really alive and it's really robust," says Johnson.

The goal of the tour is to highlight the vibrancy of the industry, talk about the existing career paths it offers and touch on how manufacturing helps our community.

"I can't think of a thing that happens in this community where manufacturers haven't stepped up and said yes we want to help support that project," says Johnson.

The bus made stops at other local businesses including; Cascade Natural Gas, UniWest, Barnard Griffin and the Yakima Chief Hops in Sunnyside.

"Our goal is to hit as many manufacturer's as possible recognizing that there are about 7,000 manufacturers in the state and we're going to hit about 50," says Johnson.