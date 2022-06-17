Baby racoon tests positive for the Avian Flu

PASCO, Wash. - A baby racoon has tested positive for the avian influenza at Sacajawea State Park. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, it was one of four baby raccoons found. Two were found dead and two were euthanized due to their obvious sick signs.
Although it may be a concerning matter to some, it is not something to panic about. Avian influenza, also known as HPAI, is a virus that's very contagious among birds through saliva, nasal secretions, feces, and contaminated surfaces.
The bird flu cannot be easily transmitted to humans, but the risk can increase with poor hygiene. WDFW says it can easily be transmitted to domestic birds such as chickens, ducks, and turkey and generally leads to death for these birds.
One thing you can do to help stop the spread is avoid handling sick dead birds and keep your pets away from dead wildlife. If you see a sick or dead bird, report it to WDFW.
Treatment isn't an option for wild species and most of them will get sick and die from the infection.
