Back-to-back Storms About to Hit the Pacific Northwest, Are You Prepared for Winter Driving?

BELLEVUE, WA – With forecasters predicting five storms in the next week across Washington, which will bring inches of rain, wind advisories and LOTS of mountain snow, AAA reminds drivers how to prepare for what promises to be a couple more months of winter weather driving conditions.
AAA recommends all drivers pack a winter driving kit:
- Charged mobile phone, pre-programmed with rescue apps, emergency services and family phone numbers
- First-aid kit
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Jumper cables
- Flashlight with fresh batteries
- Ice scraper, snow brush and snow shovel
- Tire chains
- Tire gauge
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, kitty litter) or traction mats
- Blankets
- Extra set of warm clothes (gloves, hats, scarves)
- Rags or paper towels
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
- Water and non-perishable food items for human and pet passengers
- Window washer solvent, winter formula recommended
The best advice we can give is that if you’re uncomfortable driving in winter weather, don’t do it. If possible, postpone the trip and wait for better conditions.
If you must drive, make sure you and your vehicle are up for the challenge. Avoid restrictive winter clothing, put away all distractions, set navigation before leaving home and visit WSDOT’s website for the latest road conditions.
AAA has all your winter driving resources in one place www.aaa.com/winter, including tips for driving on ice and snow and advice on what to do during a breakdown.