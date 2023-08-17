...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Benton and Franklin Counties
through 9 AM Monday August 21 due to wildfire smoke from local and
Canadian fires. Particulate matter (PM2.5) is fluctuating between
Moderate and Unhealthy in many areas, which will likely continue into
the weekend.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105
degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While cloud cover this afternoon has
cooled temperatures slightly, hot conditions will remain as much
of the warned area sees daytime high temperatures over 100
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THROUGH FRIDAY...
...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE OVER SOUTH CENTRAL OREGON
THROUGH THE EVENING...
.Breezy winds have begun to materialize across the Columbia Basin
and Cascade Gaps this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible,
with stronger winds expected Friday afternoon and evening, when
gusts could eclipse 35 mph at times. This, combined with the
recent heat wave, will make for critical fire weather conditions.
Central Oregon may also see thunderstorm development late this
afternoon into the late evening hours, however confidence has
decreased due to the cloud cover that has encompassed the area for
much of the day today.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639,
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Winds and critically low humidity values can
contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
