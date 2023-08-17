Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until 9 AM PDT Monday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.

...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY... ...ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTH CENTRAL OREGON THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .Winds will increase for areas in and around the Lower Columbia Basin. Meanwhile, a monsoonal wave over southern and central Oregon will result in isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of producing abundant lightning. On Friday, a cold front will sweep across Washington and northern Oregon for even stronger winds with critically low humidity. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Winds and critically low humidity values can contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although it will be a little cooler today, confidence remains high that temperatures will exceed 100 degrees again this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&