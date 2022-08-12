KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson is teaming up with Soul Patrol Ministry for their second annual Back To School Backpack Drive.
The drive is going from July 26-August 26 off of 3305 W 19th Ave. Kennewick, WA 99338.
All supplies received will then be donated to Vista Elementary and Kiona-Benton Elementary School.
Organizers tell us the goal is to have about 30 backpacks for students. However, they wish to continue growing in hopes of reaching students at more schools.
They tell us one of their main requests is supplies for teaching staff. They don't just support students, but also teachers in the area.
