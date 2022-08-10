KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) is hosting a Back-to-School Health and Safety Resource Fair this Saturday, August, 13th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 20 vendors will be on site to provide parents and students with information and resources.
Attendees of the resource fair can get an event passport stamped as they learn about different programs. When their passport is filled children will receive a free backpack full of school supplies.
Free snacks, snow cones, and face painting will be available.
The Benton Franklin Health District is located at 7102 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick.
Find more information about this resource fair at https://www.bfhd.wa.gov/
