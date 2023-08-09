OLYMPIA, Wash.- August is National Back to School Month and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) is reminding driver's in Washington of some school bus safety tips.
While there's still a few more weeks of summer in the Tri-Cities, it's always a good time to brush up on some school bus safety reminders.
According to OSPI all vehicles on a two-lane road in either direction must stop when a school bus has its STOP sign out, its lights flashing and is letting students on or off.
On a road of three or more lanes and on roads with a turn lane in between lanes of traffic all cars moving in the same direction as the school bus must stop when it does.
When the roadway is divided by a median or an island the traffic moving in the same direction as the bus must stop. Traffic moving in the opposite direction can continue with caution.
