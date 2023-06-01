YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Washington State Department of Health is investigating 13 cases of Salmonella across Washington linked to a nationwide outbreak.
Two cases from backyard poultry have been reported in Yakima and four people in Washington have been hospitalized according to the DOH.
“If you have a backyard flock, take steps to protect yourself and your family from Salmonella infection,” said Washington State Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH. “Always wash your hands with soap and water after you've touched poultry, or soil or objects they’ve had contact with.”
Salmonella spreads through poultry manure and chickens and ducks can have it even if they look clean and healthy according to the DOH.
The department said to avoid infection and protect your flock, follow these prevention steps:
- Wash your hands with soap and running water after touching backyard poultry or anything where they live and roam.
- Don’t kiss or snuggle poultry.
- Don’t eat or drink around your poultry.
- Keep poultry and the supplies you use to care for them outside of your home.
- Supervise children around birds; children younger than five should not touch birds.
- Separate your flock from wildlife.
- Practice good biosecurity.
- Safely handle, cook, and store eggs.
