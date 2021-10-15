GRANDVIEW - We haven't visited a Backyard Gem in a while so it was time to go out and find one - especially for the season!
Bill's Berry Farm is the perfect place to go for all the fall aesthetics, from their pumpkin patch and hay rides to their corn maze and handmade apple cider.
The farm side of Bill's is where the fun is and you can even play pumpkin checkers on a hay bale.
After you play the games and pick out your perfect pumpkin, hop on the hayride and ride through the orchard to the country store for plenty of home grown and hand made baked goods.
Bill's Berry Farm sells homemade donuts and tiny homemade pies with fruit grown on their farm.
The farm is only open May through October, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bill's Berry Farm is located at 3674 N County Line Rd.