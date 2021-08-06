WALLA WALLA - This three part backyard gem contains Whitman Mission National Historic site, The Frenchtown Historic Site, and the Fort Walla Walla Museum.
The Whitman Mission in Walla Walla is where Marcus Whitman and his wife Narcissa set up a homestead to share their religion and medicine with the Nez Perce and Cayuse tribes.
The mission was not successful, but it accomplished a lot of firsts for the Pacific Northwest, like the first book written in the PNW, and the first American Women to travel across country.
The Frenchtown Historic Site ties together the history of the Walla Walla and its origins back to the first fur traders that settled in the area.
The Fort Walla Walla Museum is a 19th century military fort with 17 historic buildings and a ton of history and information about how the city has grown to what we know today.
There is plenty more information to check out in Walla Walla when you head down there!