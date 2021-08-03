HIGHWAY 22 - Sunnyside Wildlife Recreation Area and Fort Simcoe are just off Highway 22 in South Central Washington.
Both places are just under an hour to the west of Kennewick.
The Sunnyside Wildlife Recreational Area sits just a mile north of Mabton, WA. just off the highway.
This is sort of a hidden gem while being a backyard gem since you might miss the turn for the rec area if you're not careful.
The area itself is the largest of the Sunnyside-Snake River Wildlife Area covering 13 miles of riverfront property along the Yakima river.
Fort Simcoe is just a few more miles down Highway 22 towards southwestern Yakima on the Yakama Reservation.
Fort Simcoe is one of the few fort still standing from before the Civil War. The fort was built in 1856 and saw three years of military service before it was converted into a boarding school for the children of the Yakama Nation.
The fort offers a walking tour of the officers houses and the old fort equipment around it and there is a plethora of picnic spots around to stop and enjoy the scene.
Both parks are only day visits so you'll need to bring a Discover Pass instead of pitching a tent.