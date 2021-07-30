SOUTH CENTRAL, WA. - The Columbia River is perfect for fishing and there's few places better than the stops along Highway 14.
Crow Butte Park is the first of the stops if you're heading West on the highway. Not only is it a great fishing spot, it is also a campground that has hiking trails and a boat launch to get out on the water and really cast your line.
The campsites offer RV or tent camping with prices ranging from $20 to $40 with a discount for veterans.
The next stop on the highway is Alderdale Treaty Fishing Area.
The ATFA is the perfect little stop on the highway that offers a small boat launch with a restroom even if you're just looking for a quick pit stop on a road trip.
The last stop is Pine Creek Treaty Fishing Area on this weekend fishing excursion.
The PCTFA is similar to the Alderdale area but just a few miles west of Alderdale.
If you have questions about the fishing access sites or would like to report a maintenance or facility issue, please call: (541) 296-6010
