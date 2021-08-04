ENTIAT, WA. - This backyard gem is just under three hours north from Kennewick and although it takes some windshield time, it is one of the most beautiful of the backyard gems.
If you're not a fan of driving back and forth in a day, don't worry! There are plenty of campsites and RV spots at the park.
Along with camping there at the park, you can bring the boat or your fishing poles and hit the water for some fun!
If you don't like to get wet you can still enjoy the park by hiking on the riverside trail and the picnic areas around the park.
Dirt and grime might make your camping experience less enjoyable, but you don't have to sweat it at Entiat Park where they have full bathrooms and hot showers.
The park is only open until October 31st so make sure to head out there soon!
There's plenty of rules for camping that you'll want to know before you go.
Also, check back here for more backyard gems in the future!