EAST OF UMATILLA, ORE. - This Backyard Gem is going to take a pen and some paper because there are four unique spots to see.
All four spots are along highway 730 on the Oregon side of the Columbia River.
We'll start by Umatilla and work East down the highway.
Our first stop--Sandstation Beach Recreational Area and this place is a tiny campsite where you can picnic, swim, fish, and camp.
You do need a permit to camp here and camping is only allowed through September so make sure you contact McNary Dam Ranger's Office to acquire a permit.
Our next stop is a little further down Highway 730 where it meets highway 37 and you'll look for a gravel road north. This road will take you to the Warehouse Beach Recreational Area.
This beach is day use only, so you can't go camping there, but you can go to the beach any day of the year.
A little further East down the road is Wallula Junction, our third stop on this virtual road trip.
This is where the Columbia River dumps into the Walla Walla River and feeds Lake Wallula just down stream.
This is also where Highway 730 meets with Highway 12.
Also along Highway 730 is our final stop, Juniper Canyon Trail.
Juniper Canyon has a marked trailhead so you can't miss it, but the turn does come up fast if you're not ready for it.
The trail resides on the McNary Wildlife Refuge and you'll wanna bring some water along for this hike because it is just over two and a half miles.
There is a lot to see in this trip, but there is even more to come as we continue to show you these Backyard Gems on Wake Up Northwest.