WENATCHEE, WA - Lake Wenatchee State Park is only three hours northwest of Kennewick.
The park requires a Washington State Discover Pass, but you can still visit the park by paying a daily visit fee.
The park is worth every penny because you can camp, fish, kayak, hike, even ride a horse. If you just want to relax outside the park works perfectly for that also!
The park is open year round and offers winter camping with several winter activities for the colder adventurists!
If you plan to do some winter camping in a few months you should be okay since the park has heated bathrooms and warming stations to keep you from freezing your toes off.
One warning about the camp is that it lies in bear country. We all know how bears get when they smell picnic baskets, and you don't want to wake up with Yogi and Boo Boo in your camp. Make sure you store your cooler away so it stays safe.