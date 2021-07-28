TROUTDALE, OR - Multnomah Falls is located along the historic Columbia River Highway just east of Portland.
The falls are about three hours southwest of Tri-Cities in Troutdale, Ore.
The total height of Multnomah Falls is 620 feet with the fall containing two water falls in one.
The first waterfall is 542 feet where it lands in a pool that flows into another fall that is about 69 feet tall.
The Multnomah Falls Lodge is located directly in front of the falls themselves and has a gift shop, restaurant, and visitor center.
The Historic Columbia Highway also provides plenty of viewpoints and areas with historical backgrounds to give you more information about the area and other waterfalls nearby.
The highway and all of the falls can be seen in one day by taking the highway to all of them making it a perfect weekend getaway for the family.
There is a Seasonal Reservation Fee that is a dollar per person and required from July 20th until September 19th, 2021.