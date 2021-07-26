WASHTUCNA, WA - The first of our Backyard Gems series is the Palouse Falls in Washtucna, WA.
A little bit about the term backyard gem. This is a local area that many people may not know about and is a way of showing off this beautiful area to everyone.
What better way to start this series than introducing our very own state waterfall.
Palouse Falls is roughly an hour and a half from Kennewick making it a perfect day trip with the total hike only about a mile and a half long.
The falls were created by Ice Age floods from the Glacial Lake Missoula more than 13,000 years ago.
The falls weren't discovered until 1841 when the U.S. Navy conducted an expedition led by Captain Charles Wilkes.
the 105-acre state park that surrounds the falls was dedicated in 1951 and the falls became designated as the state waterfall in 2014.
The bill that passed to declare the falls as the state waterfall was written by third, fourth, fifth, and sixth graders from a nearby Washtucna school.
Come back tomorrow for another visual road trip to a different backyard gem!