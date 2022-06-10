OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Backyard poultry has been linked to 11 cases of Salmonella in Washington state following a nationwide outbreak, including some in Yakima County. No deaths have been reported in the state, but two people have been hospitalized.
The outbreak has affected people younger than a year old; three of the recent cases were children younger than five. The oldest person affected was 64.
The patients were interviewed when possible, which revealed that all of those patients had recently bought young poultry, like chicks or ducklings.
Salmonella can cause serious disease and even death. It is most common in children younger than five, adults over 65 and those with weakened immune systems. These vulnerable populations should take extra precaution to avoid handling poultry.
Backyard poultry can spread Salmonella even when they look healthy. Germs are spread by touching the poultry, anything around their living area or roaming area, then touching food or your mouth without washing your hands.
Symptoms occur within one to three days and include diarrhea, fever, chills, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting. Most people recover around 4-7 days into the infection, but medical treatment or hospitalization may be necessary in more extreme cases.
“If you have a backyard flock, please take proper precautions,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, Washington state chief science officer. “Always wash your hands thoroughly after you’ve touched live poultry or anything in their environment.”
