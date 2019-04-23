RICHLAND, WA - Starting Thursday, April 25, the City of Richland’s contractor, Allstar Construction Group, Inc., will begin replacing steps on a portion of Badger Mountain Canyon Trail, located at Trailhead Park off Queensgate Drive and White Bluffs Street.

The project will improve access to the popular hiking trail. Improvements will close this section of trail for about 3-4 weeks. Canyon Trail users can access the mountain using the adjacent Bypass Trail, which is less steep but adds about a fourth of a mile distance each way.

For more information, visit http://friendsofbadger.org/trail-faq/