RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School District was planning to use millions from a bond that passed in 2017 as well as state matching money to fund the rebuild of Badger Mountain Elementary... but they ran into some problems.

They recently found out that the school did not qualify for the state's requirements to get that extra money.

This was because of several reasons, the biggest one was enrollment numbers.

In order to get state funding they had to have a certain amount of classes and students. But those numbers aren't meeting what they had previously hoped.

"People are waiting longer before they have children and they're having fewer children, so fertility rates are down; people are having smaller families, they're having later families, so our enrollment growth has slowed down," Superintendent Dr. Rick Schulte said.

Since enrollment didn't meet expectations, the Richland School District was originally unsure if the construction would even still be a possibility.

In January, though, the board voted in favor of moving forward with the rebuild.

They are now planning to use local capital funds that have not been dedicated to other projects or are savings from completed construction.

Schulte also said they don't want to stop with just elementary schools.

They hope to get funding to upgrade many of the high schools in the Richland School District as well.

That will be coming up on the ballot as a new bond very soon.