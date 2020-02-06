Badger Mountain Elementary loses state funding

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School District was planning to use millions from a bond that passed in 2017 as well as state matching money to fund the rebuild of Badger Mountain Elementary. But they ran into some problems.

They recently found out that the school did not qualify for the states requirements to get that extra money.

This was because of several reasons, the biggest one was enrollment numbers.

In order to get state funding they had to have a certain amount of classes and students. But those numbers aren't meeting what they had previously hoped.

"People are waiting longer before they have children and they're having fewer children so fertility rates are down people are having smaller families they're having later families so our enrollment growth has slowed down," Superintendent Dr. Rick Schulte said.

Since enrollment didn't meet expectations, the Richland School District was originally unsure if the construction would even still be a possibility.

In January, though, the board voted in favor of moving forward with the rebuild.

They are now planning to use local funding, which includes money from investment accounts and a special fund they keep for situations just like this.

Schulte also said they don't want to stop with just elementary schools.

They hope to get funding to upgrade many of the high schools in the Richland School District as well.

That will be coming up on the ballot as a new bond very soon.