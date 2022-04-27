KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The 18-year-old male arrested in connection with a murder on Gum Street appeared in court on April 26. Probable cause was found for the arrest on April 25 on charges of first degree murder.
Deputies who responded to the original assault call on April 22 reported finding 70-year-old Zale Underwood dead under a white sheet. They searched the area and found blood on a chain-link fence at the end of Underwood's driveway. Additionally, a bloody knife was found in the neighbor's backyard, according to probable cause documents.
The 18-year-old was interviewed on April 25 after he came in to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. When asked what he was turning himself in for, he reportedly responded that he had murdered his neighbor. Documents say the male claimed responsibility for the stabbing and killing of Underwood, sharing details "only the offender would know."
The male was asked how long he had thought about killing his neighbor, to which he said he worked up the courage for a few minutes beforehand. They asked if he knew what he did was wrong. He said he did, but didn't care, according to probable cause documents.
He was booked into the Benton County Jail for first degree murder.
In court on April 26, the 18-year-old's bail was set at $1 million. He is ordered back in court on April 29 at 8:30 a.m.
