OREGON - Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are asking the public for more information about a bald eagle that was illegally shot with a firearm on Lower Cow Creek Road near West Fork Cow Creek Road.

On November 7, 2019 at about 9:00 a.m., OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to a reported bald eagle that was dead in Lower Cow Creek. Upon examination by Fish and Wildlife troopers and personnel from Umpqua Wildlife Rescue, it was determined that the bald eagle died from being shot by a firearm. It is believed the bald eagle had been dead for one to two days before being reported.

In conjunction with The TIP program and the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to a criminal conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting. The bald eagle is currently protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The killing or possession of a bald eagle or its parts is a violation of both Acts, punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of up to $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP Senior Trooper Kyle Bachmeier or Senior Trooper Curtis Weaver through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (mobile).