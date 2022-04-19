KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Pasco resident of 30 years says a new bald eagle nest may be in danger after a city council meeting approved a sewer lift project on those grounds.
The project is described as the Riverview Sewer Lift Station, which is on Road 52 and Pearl St.
Pasco resident, Mary Mahoney, says she's been to several of the council meetings and has spoken out about the issue, but hasn't gotten a response in regards to what would happen to the eagle nest.
"I've gone door to door and people, everybody, seems to know about the eagles but nobody knew about the sewer system," explained Mahoney.
I tried reaching out to the Pasco City Manager and the Planning Development Manager, but did not receive a response so far.
Mary pointed out she is concerned they are beginning this project as she's seen multiple pipes beginning to show up on her street, with no notification.
The project has no official start date at this moment but the city did award the project to Big D's construction of Tri-Cities to take over. Mary says she's also concerned this will harm not only the eagles but the wildlife in her backyard, especially with the pipelines causing harm to the environment by releasing carbon dioxide, methane, and other chemicals.
This story will be updated as soon as we get more details.
