WALLA WALLA, Wash.- One of the oldest American hot air balloon events is celebrating its 50th anniversary just in time for Mother's Day.
The Walla Walla Balloon Stampede returns on May 10 to gather over 20 hot air balloons to launch together. The four-day event will have opportunities to watch the flight paths of the balloons or to join pilots in the air on a ride.
Seattle Ballooning will have rides that can take you in the air at both sunrise and sunset.
The hot air balloons will begin the festival on May 10 at sunrise when they take the first flights of the day over downtown Walla Walla and the wheat fields. The event runs from May 10 to 14 spanning from sunrise to sunset.
