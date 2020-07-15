OLYMPIA, WA — Registered voters throughout Washington will soon receive ballots for the upcoming Primary Election.
The Primary Election’s 18-day voting period kicks off Friday, July 17, and lasts through election day, Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ballots include a prepaid-postage envelope, so people who return their ballots via U.S. mail do not have to pay for a stamp. Voters who place their ballots in an official drop box must do so by 8 p.m. on election day. Drop box locations may be found at VoteWA.gov.
Voters are encouraged to mail their completed ballots well before election day to ensure their ballots are returned on time. Voters should note their local mail-collection times. Ballots returned via mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 4.
“People find voting by mail so convenient they may be tempted to put it off until the last minute. Unfortunately, ballots that are postmarked late won’t be counted,” said Assistant Secretary of State Mark Neary. “Your best bet is to mail your ballot early to make sure your vote counts and your voice is heard.”
Registered voters can log in to VoteWA.gov to access their personal voting information. There they can view their online voter guide, update their registration, locate a ballot drop box, check the status of their ballot, and more. People who want to register to vote can visit VoteWA.gov and fill out a brief form. A valid Washington state driver’s license or ID is required to register online.
To vote in the Primary Election, registrations must be received by Monday, July 27 — eight days before election day — either online or via U.S. mail. After July 27, people can register or update their registration at their county’s elections office during business hours and until 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
More voter and election information, including county elections office locations, is available at sos.wa.gov/elections.
