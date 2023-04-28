TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
As the weather heats up its about that time to bring out the barbecue and spend some time with loved ones outdoors. Some four-legged family members might also try to snag a quick little snack from you as well. However, it could be dangerous and potentially life-threatening for your pets.
While sharing a meal with your pets doesn't sound dangerous in theory. It could lead to gastro-intestinal issues as well as choking.
Many pet-owners don't want to think about the worst happening. However, it's vital to know how to respond in a life-threatening emergency.
"You would want to have contact information as well as addresses so you know where to go right away. You will also want to call your vet clinic on your way and let them know what is happening so they are ready for you as soon as you walk in" said Dr. Sheila Erickson, Veterinarian at Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care.
While Dr. Erickson says there isn't a maneuver that you can use to help your pet in the moment, so if you notice your pet is choking its best to get them to a professional as quickly as possible.
Some signs of choking include:
- Gagging/coughing
- Blue mucous membranes
- Rubbing their face on the ground
- Pawing at the mouth
While choking is a concern, another concern would be an upset stomach which includes diarrhea and vomiting.
"So depending on the dog, any new treat or any new food as a treat can potentially cause some gastro-intestinal upset. In some pets it can cause some more severe gastro-intestinal disease and sometimes that's breed specific" said Rachel Irwin, Staff Manager and Vet Tech at Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care.
So while your pets might beg for food now, their stomachs will thank you later.
With temperatures warming up, be mindful of the heat and how it affects your pets.
