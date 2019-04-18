RICHLAND, WA - Barnard Griffin is trying a new and innovative way to reach the millennial generation; they are now packaging wine in aluminum cans versus the standard glass.

Their hope is to not only reach millennial but also target wine lovers who are looking for an easier way to carry their wine with them during outings, especially for the summertime.

"We need to get wine in the hands of people that are making other choices because wine doesn't fit in a cooler or during golfing it's really hard to have a bottle of wine," says Megan Hughes, Assistant Winemaker at Barnard Griffin. "So you get to have a good quality wine product out in places you normally wouldn't see it."

Hughes says another benefit of packaging wine in aluminum cans is that it's more environmentally friendly because it can be recycled.

Out now are three different varieties: a Rosé, a Chardonnay and a Sauvignon Blanc.

For the time being, Barnard Griffin plans on limiting it to these three white wines.

All three can be found at Yolks stores around the Tri-Cities and at Barnard Griffin's Tasting Room.