Bars adjust to outdoor only business style

TRI-CITIES, WA- Bars across the Tri-Cities are starting to open their doors once again after Benton and Franklin counties were moved to a Modified Phase One.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, they can only allow people to sit at tables in their outdoor seating areas. Some bars without patio space or limited patio space had to find creative ways to open again. One bar in particular The Pub, which opened their doors on Tuesday, built a new patio area in which they can serve their customers. The Pub's general manager David Vega said getting that extra space to put tables in for customers to eat and drink on was a must to do business.

"We always had our food specials, we always had a full menu and the biggest thing with opening back up and food sales is you really have to have tables that’s how we came up with the decision on the tables," said Vega. "We opened up and we didn’t want to open up until we had the full menu available to our customers."

The bar was able to retain all its staff in doing so and plans on being open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They say customers have been happy to be back and some are happy to be able to have access to certain items that are hard to get without going to a bar.

"Another big part of our business is draft beer, yeah you can provide a can or a bottle beer but draft beer is a totally different taste," said Vega. "Some beers only come in draft, so that's kind of what people have been missing."

Another bar that is now open is Amendment XXI. The bar has been open since early July and they say they have had seen an outpouring of support already.

"We have a lot of our regulars that are coming by visiting us again regularly, but then we are also making new friends so the community support has been awesome for us," said Angie Thomas who is the day manager.

Amendment XXI has implemented COVID-19 regulations as well. They have hand sanitizer at different spots in the bar, masks must be worn until you are seated and they have a sign-in sheet to serve as a contact tracer if one of the employees were to get sick. The biggest adjustment for the bar is having to seat customers and serve them like a restaurant rather than customers going to the bar to place the order.

"Here we are kind of the jack of all trades, so you are the server, you are the busser, you are the bartender," said Thomas. "So you are putting a lot more steps in, you are having to hustle a little bit more because you aren’t in such a close vicinity like we use to be."

Both bars are excited to be back and are working on plans for the colder months if they still aren't allowed to operate inside.