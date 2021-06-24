Basin City Rodeo is 'a go' this weekend with more events for kids

BASIN CITY, WA - The Basin City Freedom Rodeo is a go for the second year in a row this weekend.
This year they have added a kids rodeo, a vendor market, and events for kids of all ages in the rodeo.
Kicking things off Friday, June 25that 6:30 pm will be the first performance of the rodeo along with many local food vendors. Following the rodeo will be a dance played by Nuketown.
Saturday, June 26th at 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm will be the first ever vendor market. Later the Kid’s Rodeo will start at 1:30 pm. The second and final performance of the rodeo will be at 6:30 pm Saturday.
The whole thing will end with a firework show after the rodeo. The entire weekend is free to the public. There are options of RV parking for anyone that doesn’t want to miss a beat of all the action.