BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A disease known as White-nose syndrome that affects hibernating bats has been detected in two more Washington Counties after first being reported in 2016.
The latest detections of the fungus that causes the disease were in Benton and Jefferson Counties according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
According to the WDFW the fungus is primarily spread between bats, but it can be spread by humans.
“It’s discouraging to see the disease spreading among local bat populations, but WDFW and our partners will continue our proactive measures to survey for and respond to white-nose syndrome in Washington and test the efficacy of emerging disease treatments,” said Abby Tobin, bat species lead for WDFW.
According to the WDFW white-nose syndrome is caused by a fungus that attacks the skin of hibernating bats and damages their wings, making it difficult for them to fly. Infected bats often leave hibernation too early and die.
The WDFW has confirmed white-nose syndrome in 6 Washington Counties and the fungus that causes it has been found in 4 counties, including Yakima and Benton. A map showing detections throughout the state is available through the WDFW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.