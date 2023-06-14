Bat

WALLA WALLA WASH.- Walla Walla County Department of community Health was notified of an individual that was in possession of a dead bat on June 12th. 

When the bat was tested by the Washington State Public Health Laboratory the bat tested positive for rabies. 

Dr. Kaminsky, a County Health Officer stated “We expect to find rabies in our bat population periodically. This is a good reminder to avoid wild animals, especially if they are acting strangely.” No human exposure occurred in this case.

In Washington 3-10% of bats are thought to be carrying rabbis. Walla Walla county Department of Health says that you should vaccinate all dogs, cats, and ferrets against rabies. 