RICHLAND, Wash.- A lightning strike sparked a two-and-a-half-acre fire on Bateman Island has closed access to the area until further notice.
Crews from the Richland, Pasco and West Richland Fire Departments spent around four hours tending to the fire, dealing with an overgrowth of vegetation.
Investigations show the lightning is the cause of the fire and no one was hurt in the incident.
Richland Fire and Emergency Services says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have assessed the property in accordance with land management obligations.
