Richland, Wash. – Battelle is directing $103,000 of its corporate philanthropic giving to food banks and other health and human services organizations in the Mid-Columbia and Sequim. These funds will help feed and meet the needs of neighbors hurting from the economic impacts wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Battelle manages and operates Pacific Northwest National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy. Battelle typically contributes about $400,000 annually to STEM education, health and human services, and civic and arts organizations in communities where PNNL is represented.

With this gift, Battelle is directing funds it has not yet allocated this fiscal year to the COVID-19 response. A majority of the donation will go to Second Harvest in Pasco, which will distribute food to some of the food banks and meal centers in its distribution network. Additional funding will go to Meals on Wheels and the Prosser and Sequim food banks.

“Battelle and PNNL have always taken pride in being a part of this supportive community,” said Steven Ashby, PNNL director and Battelle senior vice president. “Today we are helping address a critical need arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s one way we can support the communities where we live and work — and those who have been so supportive of us over the years.”

Battelle will also be working with local caterers to provide meals to first responders over the coming weeks.