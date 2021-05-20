Battelle donates $40,000 to 3 Rivers Community Foundation

TRI-CITIES, WA - Battelle has donated $40,000 to the 3 Rivers Community Foundation (3RCF) to help their annual grant program for nonprofits in Benton and Franklin Counties.
Thanks to their donation, 3RCF was able to wrap up its COVID Response with $120,000 in grants to nonprofits in Benton and Franklin Counties.
Battelle, which manages and operates Pacific Northwest National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy, was able to match the donation by All in WA, and donations from individual donors.
“The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges in our community and nation. Many – including some of our most vulnerable neighbors – have been hard-hit financially, faced new health issues or struggled with isolation, fear, anxiety and stress,” said Steven Ashby, PNNL director and Battelle senior vice president. “Battelle has always been committed to supporting the communities in which we live and we are pleased to provide assistance to help those who are in need of food, shelter and mental health services.”
3RCF has previously funded over 80 grants to nonprofits totaling over $153,000 from their COVID-19 Response Fund. This final $120,000 distribution will close out the fund, but not the support.
“The COVID-19 Response Fund at 3RCF has truly been a community effort. We started raising funds in April of 2020 and it has been amazing to see individual donors and our business community respond so generously,” says Abbey Cameron, Executive Director of 3RCF. “Battelle especially stepped up in a big way, not only with their donation but matching dollars to double their impact and support food insecurity and mental and behavioral health services caused by the pandemic.”
Grants made possible by these donations include:
- $10,000 to Second Harvest to support the increased food insecurity needs during the pandemic. From July 2020 to January 2021, they distributed 5.7million pounds of food, 51% more than the same time a year ago.
- $10,000 to Safe Harbor Support Center to support their virtual programs addressing trauma and behavioral intervention programs, family assistance program, 24-hour shelter for teens, case management, and parent education/coaching.
- $10,000 to Community Action Connections to support the Second Chance Center providing microwavable hot meals to homes families who are unable to access other services, are living on the street, or are doubled-up with other families. This program places and emphasis on self-sufficiency for women and stability for children.