RICHLAND, Wash. - Battelle donates another $80,000 to help community organizations in need of food or mental health resources in the Tri-Cities area.
Battelle is an Ohio based company that manages the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland. Battelle has agreed to provide $40,000 to United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties and the Three Rivers Community Foundation. The donations will be made through All in Tri-Cities and All in WA, which are COVID-19 relief organizations.
This donation follows a $103,000 donation to food banks and other health and human service organizations in the Mid-Columbia and Sequim areas back in March.
“This is a difficult time for all of us but some in our communities are facing special challenges,” said Steven Ashby, PNNL director, and Battelle senior vice president. “Many have been hard-hit financially and are struggling to afford basics such as food and healthcare, while others are combatting fear, anxiety, and stress. Battelle and its staff at PNNL have been an integral part of the Tri-Cities community for over 55 years so when there are needs such as there are now, we feel it personally, and we desire to help where it is needed most.”
Those wanting to join Battelle in giving can do so through the All in Tri-Cities website at https://www.allintricities.org, All In WA at www.AllinWa.org or the Three Rivers Community Foundation at http://3rcf.org/donations.