PASCO, Wash. -

The commercial aviation industry finds itself at a critical inflection point: ready to take off after several years of disruption and uncertainty, but still grappling with fundamental issues that threaten its long-term growth and success.



The demand for more air travel and a shortage of pilots are causing flight schools to teach more people how to fly.

The problem with this is most flight instructors take instruction jobs to build hours to qualify for an airline job.

This is something that Bergstrom Aircraft flight instructor Carter Lea is doing as well.

Lea just started as an instructor and has around 450 hours of flight time and has a ways to go to meet the magical number of 1,500 hours to apply at an airline.

Lea enjoys his job as an instructor particularly seeing his students' improvements.

Pilot Shortage Across the U.S. and New Temporary Air Traffic Controller in Yakima YAKIMA, WA - Airlines across the nation canceled over 1,700 flights this past fathers day weekend, according to tracking service FlightAware.

"Seeing my students progress in their training and seeing those light bulb moments when they get their first smooth landing, where it all just clicks," said Lea.

Boeing predicts that the aviation industry will need 600,000 new pilots by 2036 to meet post-Covid travel.

The Bureau of Labor reports about 14,500 job openings in the aviation industry is expected through 2030.

Lea said becoming a flight instructor was the right move for him.

+3 U.S. pilot shortage has commercial airlines hiring more college graduates ELLENSBURG, WA - Professional Pilot Degrees just got a bit more popular as pilot shortages across the U.S. still are at an all-time high.

"I chose the CFI route because I wanted to gain more knowledge and help people become pilots. I just think it's a cool career path. I just want other people to go down it and help them on their way," said Lea

Evan Arnold grew up in the Tri-Cities and is a graduate of Kennewick High School.

Arnold is working for Cirrus Aircraft in aircraft design and development in Duluth, MN.

He has his aircraft mechanic license a license he received while attending Spokane Community College.

Arnold says he always goes out of his way to buy a flight instructor a coffee or shake their hand because of the turnover rate at the Cirrus Aircraft.

Instructors leave the organization quite often to take jobs at airlines.

Arnold says there are two levels to the pilot shortage.

Airline Pilot Turnover Opens Door for New Pilots to Start Flying Being a pilot isn't easy these days... In fact the FAA requires pilots to retire at 65. But this has allowed schools like Central Washington University to usher in a new generation of airline pilots.

"There are pilots that are capable and willing to fly out there that are being forced into retirement. On the younger side you've got people who aren't even aware of being a commercial pilot and the accessibility to it," said Arnold.

Arnold says the airlines need to do a better job of broadcasting that they are hiring.

The Federal Aviation Administration's retirement age is 65.

Horizon started this program to help pilots with training expenses.

Horizon offers a stipend of $12,500 for that training the catch...you have to sign a two-year contract with Horizon when you've got all the hours you need to apply.

Arnold is starting ground school soon to become a pilot himself.

When asked why he wants to become a pilot.

"It's way too much fun to be a pilot," said Arnold.