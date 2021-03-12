Bayou Some Cajun Giving Back With "Beads for Deeds" Project

KENNEWICK, WA-
Bayou Some Cajun food truck is giving out beads to help local businesses and organizations in our area. The packet of beads have a QR code that takes people to a website where they can donate to local organizations.
Food truck owners Karyn Connors and Matthew Miller say supporting other local people is more important than ever. This is a way to connect people coming to their food truck with other organizations in a creative way.
"You know, when we built this business we wanted it to be community first. We hope this is our way of demonstrating that commitment," said Connors.
Beads for Deeds launched last month and they rotate which organizations they are spotlighting each month.
You can get beads by going to the food truck located at 1321 N. Columbia Center Boulevard in the parking lot in front of Ulta and Home Goods. You can walk up, get beads, and scan the QR code on the packet.
This month they are supporting Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin counties.
Find a link to their website here.