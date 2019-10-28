SPOKANE, WA – GPS-connected smart watches are among a growing trend of online devices marketed as keeping kids safe and providing parents peace of mind. Ironically, those same devices may also give predators a new way to track children’s location, steal their data, and send deceptive information to parents.

The $4.8 billion smart watch industry is expected to double within the next 4 years. This technology can help parents by delivering alerts when their kids leave a designated area, listen in on their conversations, and view their locations in real time. But parents also need to beware of the potential risks.

“Educating consumers about threats to their personal information is one of BBB’s top priorities,” said Tyler Andrew President and CEO of BBBNW+P. “We want to remind parents that smart watches and tech with online capabilities open up new doors for scammers to reach children.”

BBBNW+P recommends the following tips to protect kids using smart watches and any other internet- and GPS-connected devices: