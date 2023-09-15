YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is working with The Range for a family-friendly event on September 16.
BBQ with the Cops will feature a face-painting bounce house, games vendors, and police vehicles.
The $10 per plate donation will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
BBQ, hot dogs, and chips will be available.
BBQ with Cops will be on Saturday, September 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Range, 1701 Garretson Lane, Yakima, Washington.
