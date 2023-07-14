BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-UPDATE. JULY 14. 10 a.m. The fire along I-82 south of Kennewick is now out.
According to BCFD 1 fire crews will remain on scene for about an hour mopping up hot spots. About 7 acres burned in the fire.
JULY 14. 8:30 a.m.-Benton County Fire District 1 (BCFD) is currently on the scene of a natural cover fire along I-82 south of Kennewick.
The fire was first reported shortly after 8 a.m. on July 14 and is currently burning 6-7 acres according to BCFD 1. Fire crews are using a bulldozer to create a fireline and protect utility poles in the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information and updates as we receive them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.