Fire south of Kennewick
BCFD1

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-UPDATE. JULY 14. 10 a.m. The fire along I-82 south of Kennewick is now out.

According to BCFD 1 fire crews will remain on scene for about an hour mopping up hot spots. About 7 acres burned in the fire.

JULY 14. 8:30 a.m.-Benton County Fire District 1 (BCFD) is currently on the scene of a natural cover fire along I-82 south of Kennewick.

Fire

The fire was first reported shortly after 8 a.m. on July 14 and is currently burning 6-7 acres according to BCFD 1. Fire crews are using a bulldozer to create a fireline and protect utility poles in the area.

Bulldozer working on fireline

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information and updates as we receive them.